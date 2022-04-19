Pakistan to host Asian Shotgun Cup 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights of the Asian Shotgun Cup 2023, which is the first big international shooting event for the country.

According to details, Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) circulated a hosting application on 13 March 2022 to member federations for the hosting of Asian Shotgun Cup and Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup in 2023.

“Applications from several member federations were received and then presented to the ASC Executive Committee for the final decision after procedural reviews. “The majority votes from the committee were in favour of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan to host the Asian Shotgun Cup 2023 and Indonesian Shooting Association to host the Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2023,” stated ASC on Monday.

However, the dates of the events have not been finalized yet. “ASC will post the scheduled date for both competitions on the ASC Calendar as soon as final dates are submitted from the organizing committees,” stated ASC.

When contacted, Secretary General National Rifle Association of Pakistan Razi Ahmed Khan termed this a big achievement for the country’s shooting sport. “I have been making efforts despite resistance to bring an international shooting event to Pakistan as no event of this level has ever been held in the country,” said Razi.

He added that around 15 countries are expected to participate in this championship while NRAP would sponsor and invite athletes from 10 poor countries. “The venue would be Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery as it is a state-of-the-art shooting arena which also hosted the 53rd World Military Shooting Championship last year,” said Razi.

It is worth adding here that President NRAP Zafar Mehmood Abbasi had directed the officials of NRAP in September 2018 to try to organise an Asian-level event in Pakistan. However, it seemed not possible for Pakistan at that time as an official of NRAP told this scribe that their infrastructure was the biggest hindrance in this regard. According to him, at least four shotgun ranges and close to 60 targets for air rifle and air pistol events are required in order to hold an Asian-level shooting event.