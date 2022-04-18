Pakistan seeks peaceful ties with India, PM to Modi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has informed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi he wants peaceful ties with India, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

PM Shehbaz, who was sworn in earlier this week, had conveyed Pakistan’s intention to seek peaceful ties with India in a letter to PM Modi. The letter was sent in response to the one sent by the Indian leader on PM Shehbaz’s victory in the National Assembly.

Sources said that PM Shehbaz told his Indian counterpart that Islamabad wants to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, with New Delhi. Earlier, PM Modi in his letter had expressed his desire for developing constructive relations with Pakistan, sources had said.

PM Shehbaz's letter was in line with what he had told the Indian leader on Twitter after he had congratulated him on becoming Pakistan's prime minister.

Responding to a tweet from Modi, the newly-elected premier said: "Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. "Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," wrote PM Shehbaz.