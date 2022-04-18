PHF selectors shortlist 25 probables for European tour

ISLAMABAD: The national selectors in coordination with the team management have finalised a 25-member probables list for the European tour and have forwarded these names to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar to trim it down further to 20.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that names were finalised after watching over 35 probables in action for over a month period.

“The probables finalised is mere an outcome of a series of training sessions watched by the selectors as well as coaching staff headed by Siegfried Aikman, Khawaja Junaid. Manzoor Junior and other selectors were also taken into confidence before finalising the list.”

The 25 names forwarded to the PHF president include Waqar, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Akmal Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abu Bakhar Mehmood, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Hammadudddin Anjum, Aqeel Ahmad, Tazeemul Hasan, Arbaz Ahmad, Rizwan Ali, Abdul Manan, Mohammad Umar Bhutta, Rana Abdul Waheed, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Mohammad Salman, Roman Khan, Moin Shakil, Ali Shan, Junaid Manzoor, Ejaz Ahmad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, and Mohsin Hasan.

The PHF president is expected to consult the head coach and chief selector before naming the final 20.

“The final 20 are expected to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) when the touring squad will get a final word on the issuance of visas for the tour. We were expecting a Dutch visa on Friday but there was some delay. Hopefully, the visas will be with the team management by Tuesday when the final 20 will be announced.”

The team has been booked to leave for the European tour in the wee hours on Friday to play six test matches against the best of the European tour.

The tour to Europe will start with the two back-to-back Test matches against Holland on April 26-27 followed by an international Test match against Belgium on April 29. Germany which earlier had confirmed hosting Pakistan for a one-off Test has now pulled out mainly because of their Pro League Commitments.

The Spanish Hockey Federation had always supported Pakistan hockey and has offered to play three Tests against the touring Pakistan team on May 2-3 and 5.

French hockey wanted to host Pakistan on the same dates that Spain offered. Since Spain’s part of the matches was finalised first, the French offer was declined.

“The tour to Europe is highly important considering the lack of international exposure the team has at this point of time. With Asia Cup that will also serve as the qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup scheduled to be held in May in Jakarta (Malaysia), at least six international matches ahead of the important tour would benefit the team in a big way,” an official, when contacted, said.

Pakistan are expected to return from Europe on or around May 9. Immediately upon the team’s arrival, the selected team would go through one week of training camp before departing to Jakarta for the Asia Cup.

“After missing the last World Cup and Olympics, the opportunity has finally come for the former world champions to regroup and restart the quest for glory. Our main aim is to first qualify for the semis of the Asia Cup and ensure a place in the World Cup to be held next year in India. Since four top teams from Asia Cup will qualify for the next year, a semis place will ensure that. More importantly, a victory in the Asia Cup will give us a big boost and that is what we are looking at.”