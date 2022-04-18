 
Monday April 18, 2022
World

Zelensky says invited Macron to see evidence of ‘genocide’

By AFP
April 18, 2022

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide," a term President Emmanuel Macron has avoided. "I talked to him yesterday," Zelensky told CNN in an interview recorded on Friday but broadcast on Sunday.

