Sunday April 17, 2022
Cagliari boost safety bid with win over Sassuolo

By AFP
April 17, 2022

MILAN: Cagliari boosted their hopes of staying in Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Sassuolo which moved them six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Sardinian team prevailed thanks to a 42nd-minute strike from midfielder Alessandro Deiola, who was born on the island and came through Cagliari’s youth system. —

