Cagliari boost safety bid with win over Sassuolo

MILAN: Cagliari boosted their hopes of staying in Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Sassuolo which moved them six points clear of the relegation zone.
The Sardinian team prevailed thanks to a 42nd-minute strike from midfielder Alessandro Deiola, who was born on the island and came through Cagliari’s youth system. —
BANGKOK: American golfer Sihwan Kim swept his second tournament in two months on Saturday, winning the Asian Mixed...
LONDON: Liverpool reached the FA Cup final as Sadio Mane´s double inspired a 3-2 win over Manchester City that kept...
PARIS: Alison Riske came out on top of the second-longest tiebreak in Billie Jean King Cup history on Friday, edging...
KARACHI: WAPDA’s international goalkeeper Abdul Basit Ghafoor has finalised a deal with the Maldives-based football...
DORTMUND: Erling Haaland netted twice to end his mini dry spell as Borussia Dortmund hammered Wolfsburg 6-1 on...
KARACHI: Omar Associates and Arham Cricket Club blasted their way into the semi-finals of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan...
Comments