Now a Pakistani film producer makes it to Cannes

KARACHI: Another Pakistani filmmaker has won laurels, by making it to prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' has made it to the 'Uncertain Regard' category at the Cannes.

The category for feature films only takes in a limited number of 14 films and it is a moment of incredible pride that a Pakistani film made the cut—that too for the first time in history! According to Indie Wire, the film is rumoured to star a trans character. Actor Sana Jafri, who’s starring in the feature film alongside actor Ali Junejo, took to Instagram with a screenshot from Cannes official website that displayed their film’s name in the category 'Uncertain Regard'.

Talking about making history, she wrote, “Yeah guys, this is real. It has happened, history has been created again. [This is] the first Pakistani feature film at Festival De Cannes!"

Saim is not new to the Cannes Festival. His earlier production, Darling in 2019 had also made it to the prestigious festival. Darling, also won in the Best Short Film category at the La Biennale di Venezia last year.

Saim told the media "I hope it [Joyland] generates positivity and good debate at home in Pakistan and around the world because a lot of very passionate people have put a lot of heart and soul into this film," he said. Saim was excited, happy and grateful for the opportunity and so is the cast and crew that has worked very hard to make this film.

Many actors and directors from the entertainment industry took to their social media to praise the team behind the short film. Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid, Adnan Malik, Nadia Afghan, documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and director Mehreen Jabbar also congratulated Sadiq for making it to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.