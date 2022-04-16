Polio Martyrs Day to be observed annually in Balochistan

QUETTA: Polio Martyrs Day would be observed on April 15 every year in Balochistan to pay homage to polio workers, vaccinators and law enforcing agencies’ personnel who laid down their lives for eradication of polio from the country, Balochistan health officials announced on Friday.

Urging the federal government to declare April 15 as National Polio Martyrs Day, Balochistan’s Secretary Health Saleh Mohammad Nasar, Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Balochistan Qaim Lashari Director General Health Noor Ahmad Qazi and others also announced to give Rs. 50,000 for the families of the martyred polio workers.

The "Polio workers are the architects of the future working to save the nation from permanent disability in exchange for very low wages”, Balochistan Secretary Health Saleh Mohammad Nasar told a ceremony organized by EOC Balochistan to pay tribute to polio martyrs in Quetta.

EPI Coordinator Dr. Akhtar Muhammad Buledi, Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and Additional Commissioner Quetta Yasir Bazai, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Haqqani and others were also present on the occasion.