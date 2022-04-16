Factdate Engineering thump Karachi Gymkhana Whites

KARACHI: Factdate Engineering defeated Karachi Gymkhana Whites by 39 runs in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

The 107-run opening stand in 10 overs between skipper Fahad Anjum (51 off 41 balls) and Ahmed Hussain (51 off 31 balls) laid a strong foundation for Factdate Engineering. The momentum was sustained by Ghazanfar Khan (54 off 34 balls) who took them to 199 for four in 20 overs.

Karachi Gymkhana also got off to a flying start, driven by opener Arsalan Malik (47 off 39 balls). Arif (27 off 17 balls) and Bilal Munir (26 off 24 balls) kept the target within reach but the hosts lost the plot with a middle-order collapse, as they crashed to 111 for four from 100 for one.

The spin trio of Zulfiqar Lehri (2-20), Fahad Anjum (2-21) and Rizwan Qureshi (2-32) pulled it back for Factdate Engineering as they restricted their opponents to 160 for eight in 20 overs. Fahad Anjum, for his fine all-round performance, was adjudged the Man of the Match.