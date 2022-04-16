Two die from drowning

A minor boy drowned in an underground water tank of his house in the Mochko area on Friday.
The Mochko police said seven-year-old Bilal Shah, son of Sajid Shah, was playing in his house when he fell into the tank and died. Separately, a man drowned to death while bathing in a stream in the Manghopir area. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 25-year-old Atiq, son of Shabbir.
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April...
Pakistan has the second highest prevalence of Hepatitis C in the region which leads to chronic liver disease,...
Environmental experts, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists at a consultation on Friday called upon the...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis agreed at a meeting on...
Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput was sworn in as 58th chief secretary of Sindh on Friday. Before becoming the chief...
Robbers robbed a man of Rs300,000 in Gulzar-e-Hijri’s Scheme 33 on Friday. Police said three armed robbers...
