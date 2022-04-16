Two die from drowning

A minor boy drowned in an underground water tank of his house in the Mochko area on Friday.

The Mochko police said seven-year-old Bilal Shah, son of Sajid Shah, was playing in his house when he fell into the tank and died. Separately, a man drowned to death while bathing in a stream in the Manghopir area. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 25-year-old Atiq, son of Shabbir.