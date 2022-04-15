17 shopkeepers arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 117 shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial capital during a crackdown on profiteers on Thursday.
The officers of district administration conducted raids in various bazaars in interior city, Nauthia, Ring Road, Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Dilazak Road, Pajagee and other localities.
They also checked the quality and supply of edibles to sasta bazaars, which had been established in various localities. They also reviewed availability of products at Ramazan Sahulat counters in mega malls. The officials arrested 117 shopkeepers for profiteering and not following the official price list.
