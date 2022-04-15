Four healthcare centres sealed on malpractices

Islamabad : The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed four Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
According to IHRA spokesperson, IHRA inspection teams carried out inspections of 25 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks.
Sajjal Medical Complex, Ahmed Family Clinic, Al-Latif Clinic and Shifa Clinic were sealed due to malpractices like absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA and keeping expired vaccines and allergen extracts.
IHRA suspended the services of Aziz Medical Centre and Zia Dental Clinic over different medical non-compliances.
Similarly, 11 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams. Three HCEs were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.
Five HCEs were found closed upon arrival by inspection teams.
IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments of Islamabad and mapping of 56 HCEs has been conducted during two weeks.
