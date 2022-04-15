Imran writes to ECP on MNAs’ resignations

Imran Khan. Photo: The Newss/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the PTI MNAs have resigned from the National Assembly and asked the commission not to appoint any MNA of the PTI as the leader of the opposition or member of the parliamentary committee.

On behalf of the PTI chairman, party member Babar Awan submitted the letter to the ECP, in which it was said that strict action should be taken against those who use PTI’s name at any forum.

The letter stated that as an elected government in Pakistan was changed through a foreign conspiracy, the PTI, which is the largest political party in Pakistan, does not recognise the imported government formed in an unconstitutional way and that the PTI has resigned from all the seats in the National Assembly on April 11, while references have been filed for action against the dissidents under Article 63A.

“I hereby withdraw the names of women and minority members on the reserved seats of PTI’s MNAs, the party will not be responsible for any action taken by these members. PTI MNAs have resigned, so no member should be nominated in the name of PTI as the Leader of the Opposition or member of parliamentary committee,” the letter said.



Meanwhile, PTI’s Information Secretary Farrukh Habib said in his tweet that the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs have been accepted by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a formal notification in this regard. He said that with the acceptance of resignations, the elections in the country have become inevitable.

Later, PTI Chairman Imran Khan confirmed the tendering of resignations in a tweet. “I would like to pay tribute to our 123 members of the Assembly, whose resignations have been accepted by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Their standing firm for a sovereign Pakistan and against US-initiated regime change bringing to power criminals, convicted and on bail, the ultimate insult to any self-respecting independent nation.”

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tweeted that he has accepted the resignations of 123 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as acting speaker. He further said that the resignations of the PTI MNAs were accepted under rules and regulations.

The members of the National Assembly, whose resignations could not be confirmed, included Prince Muhammad Nawaz from NA-12 and Jawad Hussain from NA-47. Meanwhile, PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana issued a statement, saying: “The resignations of former ministers Sheikh Rashid, Muhammad Mian Soomro, MNAs Riaz Fatyana, Rae Murtaza Iqbal and other remaining members have been submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat.”

“It is expected that in a day or two, their notification will also be received from the National Assembly Secretariat. After which, all the resignations will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan. There will be a separate process, which will take more time. The Election Commission has the power to accept or reject the resignations of the members of the National Assembly,” he said.

At least 20 dissident members of PTI had already decided to move along with the-then opposition parties, which managed to drum up the support of 174 MNAs to get their nominee Mian Shahbaz Sharif elected as prime minister without the support of these dissidents.