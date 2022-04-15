Punjab speaker chairs parliamentary meeting, flays PML-N tactics for electing CM

LAHORE: A parliamentary meeting of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions was held under the chairmanship of PTI and PML-Q nominee for Punjab chief minister, Speaker Pervez Elahi.

Other members of the Punjab Assembly also participated in the meeting. The parliamentary party expressed its commitment to the success of Pervez Elahi. The meeting consulted the MPAs and formed groups for election day. The meeting condemned the undemocratic tactics of the PMLN in the election of chief minister.

MNA Hussain Elahi, MPAs Raja Basharat, Ch Zaheeruddin, Sibtain Khan, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Murad Raas and other MPAs attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi said they will prove in the Punjab Assembly on April 16 that the majority is with us. Insha-Allah, we will unite and win on the electoral front. He said they have always fought for the rights of the people.

An Iftar-dinner was also hosted in honour of the members of the Punjab Assembly. Earlier, Pervez Elahi chaired a meeting of former ministers. Basharat Raja, Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Ch Zaheeruddin, Dr Murad Raas, Dr Akhtar Malik and members of the Punjab Assembly were present in the meeting. The meeting deliberated on various issues for the election of chief minister.