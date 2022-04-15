Florida restricts abortions, joining wave of US states

MIAMI: Florida on Thursday signed into law a 15-week abortion ban, becoming the latest US state to further restrict reproductive rights in a nationwide push by conservatives.

Tighter restrictions in states including Texas and Idaho come as the Supreme Court looks poised to re-examine the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that cemented a woman’s right to abortion.

The court is now dominated by conservatives following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump. "We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said as he signed the law which reduced the abortion limit from 24 to 15 weeks.