Florida restricts abortions, joining wave of US states

MIAMI: Florida on Thursday signed into law a 15-week abortion ban, becoming the latest US state to further restrict reproductive rights in a nationwide push by conservatives.
Tighter restrictions in states including Texas and Idaho come as the Supreme Court looks poised to re-examine the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that cemented a woman’s right to abortion.
The court is now dominated by conservatives following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump. "We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said as he signed the law which reduced the abortion limit from 24 to 15 weeks.
THE HAGUE: A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced an elderly Afghan man to 12 years in prison for war crimes committed...
GENEVA: Covid-19 is far from becoming an endemic disease and could still trigger large epidemics around the globe, the...
LONDON: Britain will send migrants and asylum seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda under a...
LOS ANGELES: A wildfire tearing through the US state of New Mexico has killed two people and damaged more than 200...
LONDON: The UK’s ruling Conservative Party faces a tough by-election test after former MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit...
WASHINGTON: A Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, says he will reject Elon Musk’s $43bn offer to buy the...
Comments