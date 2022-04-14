Sikh yatrees reach Hassan Abdal for Baisakhi celebrations

LAHORE: Sikh pilgrims have reached Hassan Abdal for Khalsa birthday and Baisakhi festival celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassan Abdal.
Sikhs from all over the country, including social and minority leaders will also participate in religious rites and main celebrations here on Thursday (today). The pilgrims were brought to Hassan Abdal from Lahore under tight security.
Strict security arrangements were made around Gurdwara Sahib where police along with other law enforcement officials are guarding the place. Gurdwara has been beautifully lit with electric lamps. Excellent arrangements have been made for the pilgrims inside the Gurdwara.
Party leader Sardar Arvinder Singh Khalsa told the media, “Our places of worship in Pakistan have been renovated and restored to their original condition and appropriate security arrangements have been made for which we are grateful to the government of Pakistan and Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).” Pilgrims from India and all over the world appreciate Pakistan for giving them respect and love, he said.
