Paperless centre

Last Monday (April 11), I visited Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital for my polio vaccination certificate. To my shock, I was told that I needed to get the form photocopied from a photocopy shop outside since they had only one form available, which they would provide to each visitor so that s/he could get its copy made. I was advised not to argue or otherwise leave. The on-duty additional medical superintendent also had her excuses ready and said that they had no printers. I felt utter helplessness and was frustrated by the whole experience.

Moments later, the same crew member was providing forms to new visitors. The relevant department must take action against those concerned so that others do not face the same thing in the future.

Zubair A Qureshi

Lahore