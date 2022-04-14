Paperless centre

Last Monday (April 11), I visited Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital for my polio vaccination certificate. To my shock, I was told that I needed to get the form photocopied from a photocopy shop outside since they had only one form available, which they would provide to each visitor so that s/he could get its copy made. I was advised not to argue or otherwise leave. The on-duty additional medical superintendent also had her excuses ready and said that they had no printers. I felt utter helplessness and was frustrated by the whole experience.
Moments later, the same crew member was providing forms to new visitors. The relevant department must take action against those concerned so that others do not face the same thing in the future.
Zubair A Qureshi
Lahore
PM Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi yesterday . Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan, but it is deprived of some...
This refers to the letter ‘Economic woes’ by Sardar Ali. Markets in Lahore are currently facing unprecedented...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the Benazir Income Support Programme will be called by its original...
If our envoy and the head of government lacked the capability to appropriately deal with the transcript of a foreign...
The issue of unemployment in Pakistan is quite old, and yet no political party has shown seriousness to resolve it....
The tenure of the PTI-led government has finally come to an end. During his nearly four years of governance, former PM...
Comments