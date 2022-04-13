FIFA launches its own football streaming platform

PARIS: FIFA on Tuesday announced the launch of its own digital platform that will offer live streaming of thousands of football matches as well as archive footage of the World Cup and a library of other material in a variety of languages.
The platform, named Fifa+, will show over 40,000 matches in 2022 including 11,000 women´s games, said world football´s governing body.
"From launch, 1,400 matches will be live streamed monthly on FIFA+, rising rapidly," FIFA said.
It is making its entire archive from the men´s and women´s World Cups available to watch, "totalling more than 2,000 hours".
The platform will also feature statistics, talk shows and documentaries, including a 90-minute documentary about former Brazil star Ronaldinho.
