Siraj demands high level probe into letter-gate

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded independent high-level investigation into letter-gate by the judicial commission.

In a statement from Mansoora on Monday, he demanded the Supreme Court to form a commission to probe the “American letter” which badly divided the nation. He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed the US conspired to remove the government and made a threat through a letter. Thus, he said, judiciary was the only hope for the nation to clarify the matter.

He said JI always condemned and criticised the US interference into Pakistan’s internal affairs and lamented that Washington meddling in countries internal affairs was an open secret. He said the former PTI government failed to bring any change and now the responsibility lied on the shoulder of new PMLN-led ruling alliance to bring the country out of crises.