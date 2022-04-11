Up to 1,54,486 persons fined for violating traffic rules in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: City Traffic Police of Peshawar has released a quarterly report under which action has been taken against 1,54, 486 persons for violating traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat oversaw the action under Chief Capital Police Muhammad Ijaz Khan's instructions. The traffic police issued tickets to 873 motorists for not using seat belts and 3,259 motorcyclists were fined for not using helmets.

As many as 396 people were issued tickets for riding unregistered motorcycles, 2,609 people were punished for overloading, 16,241 for violation of parking zones, 2,702 for encroachments, 618 for driving without road permits, 418 for using mobile while travelling and 440 for lane discipline.

Actions were taken against 18,879 persons for violating the law and 32,968 persons for not giving the right of way to other vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat expressed satisfaction with the operations and said that City Traffic Police would use all its capabilities to ensure the implementation of laws.

He said a large number of citizens have started wearing helmets as a result of actions taken by City Traffic Police Peshawar. The city traffic police chief said officials should ensure the implementation of traffic rules, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.