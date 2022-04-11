Ouster of Imran: PTI supporters stage countrywide rallies

KARACHI: Following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan, workers and sympathisers of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf staged protest rallies on Sunday across the country and the world over. The demonstrations were held in almost all big and small cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jamrud, Quetta, Jhang, Okara, and other cities.

One of the biggest protest rallies was held in Karachi, the financial hub of the country. A large number of supporters of the PTI, including women and children, carrying placards inscribed with pro-Imran Khan slogans, gathered on the Rashid Minhas Road near Dalmia. They chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against his opponents. The protest rally disrupted the traffic flow, causing massive traffic jam on the surroundings roads.Waving the party flags, the protesters also used sound system for playing party songs. A heavy contingent of the law enforcement agencies, including Rangers and police, also reached the protest site.

The protesters blamed 'foreign powers' behind the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister and vowed that the country would never fall into the hands of those tainted with corruption.

Like all parts of the country, the PTI activists also took to streets in Lahore and demonstrated against the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s office. In the provincial capital of Punjab, PTI workers gathered at Lalak Jan Chowk, where they staged a demonstration. Holding banners, placards and PTI flags, the workers vowed to stand by Imran Khan.

In the capital city, PTI supporters assembled at Zero Point, from where the protest rally set out. The PTI supporters were carrying banners and chanting slogans in favour of Imran Khan. The traffic came to a standstill on the Srinagar Highway due to the rally as the large number of vehicles formed a queue.

Besides, a large protest gathering in Rawalpindi was held at the Lal Haweli, where Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressed the supporters. The seasoned politician lashed out at PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and claimed that he would topple the next government likely to be formed by him (Shehbaz).

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers staged rallies in Sukkur, Khairpur and other parts of Sindh against the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan. Addressing rallies, the PTI local leaders said Imran Khan will once again form the government with the two-third majority.

Imran Khan was not removed on charges of corruption, money laundering and betraying the nation but fighting against the world powers and mafias within the country, they said. Participants of the rally chanted slogans against the USA and political opponents of Imran Khan.

In addition, demonstrators in Jamrud criticised the United States for allegedly interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs. They were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans in favour of the outgoing prime minister. Local PTI leader Sadiq Shah said on the occasion that they did not accept the removal of Imran Khan and there were internal and external conspiracies against him.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has decided to launch a public campaign from Tuesday by holding protests in different cities of the country. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP spokesperson MPA Zahir Shah Toru said Imran Khan would start his journey from Peshawar. He said that besides Peshawar, Imran Khan would hold public meetings in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, adding that the party had mobilised its organisations to start making preparations for the public meetings.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters from all over the UK gathered in Hyde Park on Sunday to express their sentiments against the ouster of Imran Khan. The protesters made emotional speeches for about two hours and also raised slogans. They were carrying banners showing support for Imran Khan and alleging that Imran Khan was removed through a “foreign conspiracy”.