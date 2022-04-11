CM thanked for issuing funds for Chitral varsity land

CHITRAL: The administration of the University of Chitral has thanked the provincial government particularly Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for issuing funds to acquire land for the varsity.

A press release said the issue of the funds for the acquisition of the land had been lingering on for a long time.

It said that University of Chitral Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahir Shah thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on behalf of the students, faculty and management for issuing funds for the acquisition of land for the university.

The vice-chancellor said that the issue had been lingering since long. The press release added the chief minister approved for summary in December last year while the revised PC-I was given approval in January this year. The funds were released after the Finance Department endorsed recommendations of the Planning and Development Department. The vice-chancellor also thanked Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada and woman Senator Falak Naz for their efforts to get the funds approved.