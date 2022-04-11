Ouster from power : Imran to hold gatherings in Peshawar, other cities

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to launch a public campaign by holding protests in different cities of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial spokesperson MPA Zahir Shah Toru said Imran Khan would start his journey from Peshawar on Tuesday.

He said that besides Peshawar, Imran Khan would hold public meetings in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi. He said the party had mobilised its organisations to start making preparations for the public meetings. Zahir Shah said the PTI’s core committee members had decided to restructure organisations and would soon start the membership drive.

The PTI core committee had decided to issue party tickets purely on merit for the next general election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged a march in favour of former prime minister Imran Khan in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district. The demonstrators were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans in favour of Imran. They also criticised the United States.

Local PTI leader Sadiq Shah said on the occasion that they did not accept the removal of Imran Khan and there were internal and external conspiracies against him. He said that in Pakistan, a government is being established under the influence of foreign powers.