Loadshedding in Karachi

Unannounced and prolonged loadshedding is back in Karachi. In Soldier Bazaar, power remains out for at least two hours. It is impossible to describe how the area’s residents feel when they have to deal with the scorching heat without electricity?

Unannounced loadshedding is also conducted under ‘maintenance shutdown’. Is K-Electric not answerable to anyone? It always turns a blind eye to consumers’ problems and keeps ignoring them.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi