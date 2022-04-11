Loadshedding in Karachi

Unannounced and prolonged loadshedding is back in Karachi. In Soldier Bazaar, power remains out for at least two hours. It is impossible to describe how the area’s residents feel when they have to deal with the scorching heat without electricity?
Unannounced loadshedding is also conducted under ‘maintenance shutdown’. Is K-Electric not answerable to anyone? It always turns a blind eye to consumers’ problems and keeps ignoring them.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
Many women in our country are not financially literate. They don’t have bank accounts or debit cards to take out...
The unanimous verdict given by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court against the unconstitutional dismissal of the...
When Imran Khan came to power, he made several promises. But within the first two years of his government, people...
The return of loadshedding in several parts of Karachi is not a good sign. Many areas remain out of power between 12pm...
The Nazim Jokhio case is a test case for the PPP. The crime of the young man was that he exposed how powerful people...
This refers to the article, ‘Welcoming refugees’ by Nhial Deng. Undoubtedly, there are thousands of refugees who...
Comments