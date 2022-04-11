Masha United coach Nasir’s stint ends

KARACHI: Pakistan football team’s former assistant coach Nasir Ismail’s two-year contract as Masha United’s head coach expired last week.
Nasir confirmed it to ‘The News’ on Sunday, saying his contract has expired. “If it is not extended then I am ready for a stint with any other professional unit,” he was quick to add.
However he was happy with his stint with Masha United. “I have spent a very good time with Masha United and its owner Syed Intikhab Ali and its other officials. I am thankful to them,” Nasir said.
Under his coaching Masha United earned a Premier League slot when they won the 2019 B Division League.
Nasir termed seasoned-based contracts for coaches and players crucial for promoting club culture. “I think it’s a professional era and it will be very appropriate if seasonal-based contracts are offered to coaches and players. This trend will bring more improvement in football ,” said Nasir, also a former National Bank coach.
