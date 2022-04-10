Sharing of ‘threat letter’ with CJP, Senate chairman, NA speaker okayed

Imran Khan holding the alleged letter. Photo: Screengrab of PTIV video

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet late Saturday approved sharing the alleged "threat letter" received from the United States with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser tonight, sources said.

The federal cabinet's nod, according to sources, was needed as the "threat letter" falls under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, and others attended the meeting, sources said.

On March 30, the IHC had hoped the prime minister would not make a "secretive" memo public that, according to the government, "threatens" Pakistan's sovereignty.



In a written order, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah had said the court is confident that as an elected prime minister, Imran Khan would not disclose any information or act in breach of section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, or violate the oath taken by him under the Constitution.

"Any decision taken by the Prime Minister has to be in consonance with his obligations under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and in letter and spirit of the oath of the office," the written order had read.

The prime minister had first revealed the "threat letter" — that allegedly mentioned the toppling of his government and the Opposition's no-confidence motion — on March 27 and later he said it was sent by America's Assistant Secretary of State for the South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

It is worth mentioning that the meeting is being held at a time when the crucial National Assembly for the voting on no-confidence motion is underway since 10:30am — and has been delayed with four breaks. It was earlier reported that the government’s strategy is to scuttle the proceedings and delay the voting through MPs' lengthy speeches on "foreign conspiracy”.