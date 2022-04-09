Cabinet forms commission to probe ‘threat letter

Fawad Chaudhry talking to the media on April 8, 2022. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the cabinet had formed a commission of inquiry, headed by Lt-Gen (retd) Tariq Khan, to investigate the global conspiracy, while it remains to be seen who the local handlers were in that conspiracy.

Talking to the media here after a meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said: "As a result of this slave government, Pakistan will not be able to make its own decisions, our freedom will be taken away and we will become a subjugated nation." He said that in view of the global conspiracy, the federal cabinet has constituted a commission of inquiry, headed by Lt-Gen (retd) Tariq Khan, to investigate the matter and bring the facts before the nation.

He said according to the terms of reference (ToRs) laid down by the commission, it remains to be seen whether this 'communication or post' actually exists or not: Or is there a threat of regime change? He said that the commission would also look into who was its local characters and local handler if it was a conspiracy against the government. Those involved in the conspiracy, who knew where this conspiracy was made, how it was made, where it was brought from, should be further investigated.

He added that at least eight dissidents were contacted directly and some of the remaining members were approached from outside the country to vote on the no-confidence motion and records of their meetings are with our intelligence agencies.



Fawad said the commission of inquiry should look into what these people talked about during the meetings, what promises they had made during those meetings and how the project was carried out. These are the details which will be reviewed by the commission. The commission has been empowered to form its own investigative teams to seek expert assistance.

Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan, meanwhile, refused to head the government’s commission that was formed to probe the "threat letter" allegedly sent from the United States, sources within his family told Geo News on Friday. The sources said that the Lt-Gen (retd) Khan has conveyed his decision to the government.