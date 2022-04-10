Peshawar mayor vows to beautify parks

PESHAWAR: City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Saturday said that ensuring beautification of parks and equipping parks with facilities was a priority of the government.
He expressed these views during his visit to the historic Wazirbagh here on Saturday.
Director East Zone Waqas Shah and other officials accompanied the city mayor, who inspected various parts of the park and collected information about the facilities available there.
Speaking on the occasion, the mayor directed the authorities concerned to open both gates of the premises, install lights and ensure availability of drinking water in the park. He also ordered measures for timely disposal of garbage.
