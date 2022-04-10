Electricity loadshedding, gas shortage during Ramazan perturb public

Rawalpindi : The fasting’ residents of Rawalpindi city are facing severe weather without electricity. The heat-stricken residents are not only facing unscheduled loadshedding but also braved water crisis as well making their ‘fast’ very difficult on Saturday.

On the other hand, gas crisis is continuously worsening in all areas, particularly during sehri and iftari. Fasting families are facing difficulties in buying sehri and iftari from hotels at skyrocketing prices.

The residents of all areas in the city and cantonment board are facing one-hour loadshedding after every one hour for two days. The situation had been fine till the 5th Ramazan but residents are facing the hell-like situation and facing over 8-hours of unscheduled loadshedding for two days.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Line Superintendent Muhammad Khawar told ‘The News’ that they have started observing an 8-hours loadshedding schedule for two days. “We are helpless before this situation because grid stations are observing loadshedding,” he claimed. He also said that loadshedding would continue during the month of Ramazan.

The residents of Committee Chowk, Asghar Mall, Adiala Road, Defence Road, Munawar Colony, Gulistan Colony, Morgha, Soan, Madina Town, Kalyal, Gorakhpur, Jhanda Chichi, Scheme-III, Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Pirwadhai, Bangash Colony, Samarzar Colony, Tench Bhatta, Chungi No. 22, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad and several other localities of city and cantonment board are facing long hours of loadshedding, tripping and low voltages in harsh weather.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager Syed Mukhtar Shah has again given a policy statement saying SNGPL is providing natural gas in all areas. Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood has also protested against unscheduled loadshedding in Ramazan. “We are facing difficulties in supplying water to the public,” he said.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life protested against the absence of electricity and natural gas for domestic use. They have said that there is no government here in the country to listen to the voice of public. Public is facing crisis after crisis but parliamentarians are fighting each other, they denounced.