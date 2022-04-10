SL appoints Silverwood as new head coach

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Saturday appointed former England head coach Chris Silverwood to manage the country’s national team, replacing stand-in Rumesh Ratnayake.
The 47-year-old’s first assignment will be training his new team for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
“He is an experienced coach and from our discussions...it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward,” SLC Chief Ashley de Silva said.
Silverwood served as England’s head coach from late 2019 till early 2022, stepping down after a disastrous Ashes campaign that saw his team lose 4-0.
He was England’s bowling coach when the team won the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Former Test player Ratnayake was named interim coach in January ahead of tours of Zimbabwe and Australia. Sri Lanka’s former head coach Mickey Arthur resigned in December.
