Kabaddi players to get high-altitude training ahead of Asiad

KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has planned to hold high-altitude training for its Asian Games-bound squad in order to boost endurance and stamina of the players who have passed through a long inactive phase because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yes, definitely we want to manage some training at the high altitude for our boys this summer,” PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’ on Saturday. “Although Hangzhou, which will host the Asian Games from September 10-25, is like Islamabad, we are trying to get more details about that. As we also will go to Iran for joint training and Iran’s northern part is also on high altitude and there we will get that sort of benefit,” Sarwar said.

As many as 20 top players have been training at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad since March 7, the first camp in more than two years as kabaddi’s activities had been banned due to Covid.

These players have been preparing for the Asian Games, the most important event for the lot which had finished with a bronze medal in its previous edition held in Indonesia in 2018.

Sarwar also revealed that Pakistan’s joint training programme with both Iran and Sri Lanka has been finalised.

“The plan is that soon after Eid, Iran will come here for a ten-day joint training camp and competition. And after 15 days of that training session we will then tour Iran and train in its northern zone,” Sarwar said.

“And two months before the Asian Games Sri Lanka will come here for joint training sessions. We have finalised the training programme with both these nations and this would be very helpful,” said Sarwar, also Secretary General of the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF). Iran will defend the Asian Games title.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is a bit of a weak side but, according to Sarwar, would provide much needed match-tempo. “You know the boys have been out of match practice for a long time and Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan will also be helpful for us in preparing for the Asian Games,” he said.

He said that the boys are training hard, adding, in Ramadan training is being conducted in the night.

He said that the boys are getting into proper shape. “Three coaches are there to work with them. All kinds of facilities, including good food, are being given to the boys during training camp and the boys are very much eager to get the required fitness. They are very much excited ahead of the Asian Games,” said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain.