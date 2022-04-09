18,300kg lemons seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: District administration seized 18,300kg lemons from a cold storage in Chamkani area here on Friday and also arrested a store manager.
A press release issued here said that the administration received information that a large stock of lemons had been stored at a cold storage illegally to create artificial shortage of lemon in the market.
The officials raided the storage and seized the
stock of lemons, which would be auctioned at a vegetable market. The manager of the store was also arrested.
The administration directed officers to check all the storages of the provincial capital and take action against illegal storage of edibles.
