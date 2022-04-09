Fazl meets Zardari, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a consultative meeting with former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss country’s political situation and to devise a strategy for voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The JUI-F chief, along with his close aide Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Akram Khan Durrani visited the Zardari House on Friday night. Sources said the combined opposition leaders discussed the constitutional and legal matters as well as the no-confidence motions against the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.