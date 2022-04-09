400 Buddhist antiquities discovered in Swabi

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) in an unprecedented excavation has discovered a record number of antiquities of 400 Buddhist monuments of different categories from a single site in village Babu Dehri of Swabi District.
The recent excavation has been reckoned as the largest number of antiques. Artefacts belonging to the Buddhist civilisation were recovered in a large quantity which was a big success in the archaeological history of the province, an official of the DOAM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP.
Besides, the discovery of a large number of artefacts from a single location, comprising around 400 monuments a large stupa was also unearthed from the site which was a big feat and considered the largest discovery of the province, he added.
LAHORE: In the shadow of Lahore’s centuries-old Badshahi Mosque, Zohaib Hassan plucks at the strings of a sarangi,...
ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged the largest party during local government elections in Abbottabad...
WASHINGTON: The United States has once again rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations about a conspiracy to...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will have to go for voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan...
NEW DELHI: Hindu hardliners have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the mass...
KARACHI: The National Commission for Human Rights on Friday filed an application in the Sindh High Court for becoming...
Comments