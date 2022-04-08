QWP chief hails SC verdict as historic

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao on Thursday hailed the decision of the Supreme Court setting aside the National Assembly’s deputy speaker’s ruling who had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he also welcomed the restoration of the National Assembly and the order of the Supreme Court to hold voting on the no-trust motion on coming Saturday.

He added that it was a historic decision and a victory for the rule of law and democracy.

Aftab Sherpao said that the Supreme Court’s decision would help restore the confidence of the people in the superior judiciary and rule of law. He added that the verdict would add to the prestige of the judiciary.

The QWP leader said that the decision of the apex court had strengthened the narrative of the opposition parties striving for the rule of law and constitution.

Aftab Sherpao said that nobody would dare trample the constitution and rule of law in future, adding that the Supreme Court’s decision would help uphold rule of law in the country.

“This decision has proved that the president had taken an unconstitutional step by dissolving the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister,” he remarked.

According to the law, he added the president could not dissolve the National Assembly when the no-trust motion was submitted against the prime minister in the lower house of the parliament.

The QWP leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had created a political, constitutional and economic crisis in the country by taking illegal steps.

He said that the Pakistani rupees had weakened considerably against the US dollar.

He added that after the no-trust motion against the prime minister a new prime minister should be chosen to run the affairs of the country.