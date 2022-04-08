PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif (left), PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari (middle), JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: The joint opposition Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court decision, nullifying the government's actions from April 3 to-date, saying the decision had saved the Constitution as well as the country.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others expressed their satisfaction over the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) and announced that 'Youm-e-Tashakur' [thanksgiving day] would be observed on Friday [today].

Shehbaz Sharif said that Allah granted the prayers of 22 crore people and the court gave the decision, the Constitution and Pakistan were saved by the judiciary with its decision. The court has strengthened the parliament. “This Ramazan, people have won a great battle; we will fight together against poverty, inflation,” he promised. To a would be taken with consultation and unanimously.

Answering a question, Shehbaz said the nation would observe the salvation day. "We will give real surprise, not fake." He said the top court's decision was in line with the expectations of masses. "The Constitution has been saved and Pakistan has been saved through this decision [...] the court has upheld its independence and respect," he added.



Shehbaz said: "I would like to congratulate the entire nation as it is the victory of every Pakistani. Also, it is the victory of Constitution, democracy and judiciary." He thanked the top court over its unanimous decision to strengthen the parliament and its sovereignty. "We will now fight the battles of economy and politics for people," he promised.

He also spoke to the media along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mahmood, Mohsin Dawar and other opposition leaders, separately. He said the combined opposition would also succeed in next stages, including voting on the no-confidence resolution and election of new Leader of the House. "After that burden of giving relief to people and serving the country is also on our shoulders and we will succeed in that mission too," he said.

To a question, the PML-N leader said that word 'victimization' was not in their dictionary but justice and law would take the course. "But we will break the NAB and Niazi nexus which has harmed the country's interests,” he said.

Asked to comment that if the PTI decides to tender resignations from the National Assembly, the opposition leader said it would be their own decision but he along with other rivals of PTI would follow golden principles for functioning of the House. He also thanked the opposition parties, PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the party for nominating him for the slot of Prime Minister.

Asked as to whether there was any hurdle in his way to becoming the Prime Minister, he said 'Magic' and 'Witchery' is forbidden in every form. "I will also say those doing magic and witchery have already escaped the country,” he said. He told a questioner that he would approach all the parties for consultation on the electoral reforms and would take them alone.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said: "On Friday, we will observe 'Youm-e-Tashakur' to celebrate the victory. Also, we will pray for our country to come out of the ongoing economic crisis." He also announced conducting countrywide rallies on Friday. He said it was the victory of the Constitution of Pakistan.

"I congratulate the entire nation. Democracy is the victory of the Constitution and people. The judiciary has come up to the expectations of the nation. Tomorrow will not be a day of protest but a day of thanksgiving. We will pray for the stability of Pakistan, may God bless Pakistan," he added.

Separately, in a statement, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed his pleasure at the SC verdict. “It will definitely strengthen democracy in the country,” he added.

Soon after the verdict, Maryam Nawaz thanked Allah Almighty and felicitated the nation over holding of the Constitution supreme by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. She said the verdict eliminated all those who violated the Constitution, once and for all. May Allah keep Pakistan shining always, she prayed. She ended her tweet by saying 'Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in-Sha-Allah.'

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, while reacting to the SC decision, congratulated entire Pakistan. He said the Constitution and the law has won; it is a historic day, today is the day to uphold the Constitution. The Supreme Court has won the hearts of every democrat and those who dream of supremacy of the Constitution.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet: "Democracy is the best revenge! Jiye Bhutto! Jiye Awam! Pakistan Zindabad", as today is the victory of the Constitution and defeat of 'selected'.

“The decision is neither in favour of the opposition nor the government but the Constitution. There have been a lot of controversial decisions in the history of Pakistan, but this decision will be written in golden letters," he said while addressing a press conference here at the Zardari House after the SC decision.

Bilawal said that due to the 2018 elections, the institutions had become controversial, but today democracy and Constitution had won and the stains of 2018 had been washed away and selected had been defeated. "Insha-Allah, the process of the no-confidence would be completed and we will move towards free and fair elections. There is an English proverb, 'First, they ignore you. Then, they mock you. Then, they fight you. Then, you win',” he said.

The PPP chairman said the Supreme Court had set a precedent; Pakistan's democracy and the Constitution have been protected; we will move towards fair and transparent elections after electoral reforms. "Former president Asif Ali Zardari and I have to go to opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate him; I will just say that democracy is the best revenge,” he added.

Bilawal said they would head towards the restoration of democracy, freedom of the media and economic rights of the people. "We will bring electoral reforms that allow for free and fair elections to take place so that the problems of the people can be solved through a true mandate,” he said.

He said as far as the foreign conspiracy was concerned, the PPP combated and dismissed such allegations in every election. It will do the same now. “This was a very important victory. We had never witnessed democratic means being used to oust a prime minister before,” he said.

Bilawal said the decision was necessary because in the history of Pakistan, prime ministers had always been sent packing in an undemocratic manner. “Hopefully, this time the no-confidence motion against the government seems to be succeeding,” he said.

He said this is also a lesson for the future. “In a democratic way, you can send the prime minister home and defeat the undemocratic person,” he said.

About the impeachment of the president, he replied, "We will take a decision in this regard together with the united opposition”.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM said that respect of superior judiciary enhanced with the historic verdict. "Now we hope that people across the country will be treated as loyal to the country and their rights will be protected," he said.

Mohsin Dawar said what happened on April 3 was an attack on the Parliament and democracy but the SC decision rejected the narrative of those elements.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement, welcomed the SC decision and congratulated the nation on the victory of the Constitution. He asked the PPP workers to celebrate in every city, in every village the victory of Constitution of Pakistan. He said the Constitution is sacred and supreme. “Insha-Allah, the democracy would be strong and stable,” he said.

In a conversation with journalists after the decision, PMLN leader Khurram Dastagir said the top court upheld Pakistan's respect. "The Constitution is not just a piece of paper," he added.

PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, in his tweet, said: “Congratulations to the nation on the failure of the foreign conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan.”

The dissident members of the PTI also celebrated the SC decision and announced thanksgiving Nawafil. Immediately after the decision, a large number of workers, including members of the Punjab Assembly, began arriving outside a private hotel in Gulberg and chanted slogans of “Go Niazi Go” and “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif”. Dancing to the beat of drums, workers also distributed sweets and showered currency notes.

Outside the hotel, Hamza Shehbaz expressed happiness over the historic decision of the Supreme Court and congratulated the people of Pakistan.

PMLN leaders Khwaja Imran Nazir, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Mian Abdul Rauf and Aniza Fatima, along with other members of the Punjab Assembly, also expressed their happiness. They said that the Supreme Court has buried the law of necessity. The decision of the Supreme Court will strengthen democracy.

Hina Pervaiz Butt, a PMLN MPA, said April 7, 2022 would be remembered in the history of Pakistan as a historical day. Ajmal Hashmi, a local PMLN leader, and Rukhsana Kausar, a PMLN MPA, said the SC gave a historical decision and now Imran Khan would have to face the last ball, which he was trying to avoid.