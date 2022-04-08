QWP chief hails SC verdict as historic

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao on Thursday hailed the decision of the Supreme Court setting aside the National Assembly’s deputy speaker’s ruling who had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he also welcomed the restoration of the National Assembly and the order of the Supreme Court to hold voting on the no-trust motion on coming Saturday. He added that it was a historic decision and a victory for the rule of law and democracy.