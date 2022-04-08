‘Technology improving efficiency of revenue dept’

LAHORE:Senior member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayat Tarar has said the promotion of modern technology in the revenue department is helping to enhance efficiency of revenue system.

He said this while chairing a meeting in PDMA provincial headquarters here on Thursday and reviewing digitisation of Roznamchas and digital Girdawari across the province. Secretary revenue, secretary taxes, DG PLRA, Additional DG PLRA, Director Land Record and others attended the meeting.

Babar Hayat said that for the first time in the history of the province the digital system was introduced to keep an updated record of Girdawari. The process of online digitisation of Girdawari through the digital app was a milestone, he maintained. Tarar added that digital Girdawari would eliminate fake entries and significantly reduce cases and disputes in courts.