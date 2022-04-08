Stark similarities

In 2018, when Imran Khan came to power, a US-based comedian drew comparisons between Imran Khan and former US president Donald Trump. With time, it has become more apparent that the two politicians share many traits. Both enjoyed celebrity status before coming to politics; Trump was a real-estate tycoon, and Imran Khan was a cricket superstar. The two politicians had conservative views, exploited the deep anti-government grievances of right-wing constituencies, and used the nationalist card to win the sympathy of the people. Both claimed to be the agents of change against the ruling class and a messiah for the marginalized regions of their countries. Both made tall claims – promises that were impossible to be fulfilled. For example, Imran Khan vowed to eliminate corruption and terrorism in 90 days. In front of cameras, both had good things to say, but their on-ground performances were unsatisfactory. Both spoiled their countries’ strategic relations with other countries and destroyed their economies.

When Americans rejected Trump for his second term, his supporters reacted violently and attacked Capitol Hill. When the no-confidence motion was submitted in the National Assembly, Khan’s supporters attacked the Sindh House, and on the day of voting, the deputy speaker hurriedly dismissed the resolution, which is a flagrant violation of the constitution. Trump narrowly won the first presidency and failed to get reelected. Khan also became PM with a thin majority, and had no chance to win the vote of no-confidence in parliament (which was supposed to be held on April 3). Both men are unabashed charismatic narcissists and are convinced that they could never be wrong. They took full credit whenever things went well. But when things went awry, they blamed their colleagues and subordinates. They also used abusive language against their critics and rival politicians. Both have extremist and rude followers who are greatly influenced by their leaders’ militant rhetoric against the opponents. When they were in power, both used to change their opinions quickly; Khan is still famous for his U-turns.

Ayaz Ahmed

Sarhad