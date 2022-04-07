PHC seeks report on river protection

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Wednesday directed the district administration to take action against the persons involved in illegal construction near Kabul River at Sardaryab and directed the relevant department to submit a detailed report on the river protection and future plans in court.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed heard the case related to illegal construction near Kabul River at Sardaryab.

The Charsadda additional deputy commissioner, additional Secretary of Irrigation, and assistant commissioner headquarters were present in court.

Illegal occupation of rivers has been ended, a report submitted in court said.

Relevant departments should provide protection to such places, the PHC chief justice said.

He said the occupancy was due to the weakness of the administration.

The court had to take notice for the protection of rivers, the chief justice observed.

He asked the district administration and the Irrigation Department how people involved in such practice had made illegal construction. This is the job of the government and relevant departments to take care of all such land so that to stop such practice once and for all, the chief justice said. The hearing was adjourned till next month.