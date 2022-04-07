 
A divided nation

April 07, 2022

We have seen many political crises in our history, but this one will long be remembered for dividing the nation into two camps – traitors and patriots. Those who vote for the PTI will of course be dubbed patriots, and those who vote for other parties will be called traitors. I suppose we should thank Imran Khan for this.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

