A divided nation

We have seen many political crises in our history, but this one will long be remembered for dividing the nation into two camps – traitors and patriots. Those who vote for the PTI will of course be dubbed patriots, and those who vote for other parties will be called traitors. I suppose we should thank Imran Khan for this.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
Once the country’s political situation is dealt with, the authorities concerned should work together to stabilize...
This refers to the article, ‘The conspiracy rhetoric’ by Danish Hasan. The country is currently dealing with a...
With the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan, shopkeepers and fruit sellers have increased the prices of essential...
Pakistan has once again been pushed into a constitutional crisis by the PTI government as the president has approved...
The Sunday proceedings and the unexpected move by the PTI have surprised the entire nation. With the dissolution of...
Changing party affiliation is a common phenomenon in our country. Seasoned politicians quickly understand which way...
Comments