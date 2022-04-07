 
Thursday April 07, 2022
‘Opposition session in Lahore has no constitutional standing’

By Our Correspondent
April 07, 2022

LAHORE: A Punjab Assembly spokesperson has termed the assembly session, convened by the Opposition at a local hotel Wednesday evening, unconstitutional. According to the PA spokesperson, the Punjab Assembly session is scheduled to take place on April 16 and the gazette notification in this regard has been issued.

The spokesperson also stated that the deputy speaker is also facing a no-confidence move against him and under the rules, he could not chair the assembly session.

