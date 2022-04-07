UHS approves appointment of 13 new faculty members

LAHORE:The Syndicate of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday approved the appointment of 13 new faculty members. The body also gave a nod to the affiliation of seven institutes and colleges for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

These approvals were given in the 68th meeting of UHS syndicate held with Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. The meeting nominated Prof Shahzad Hussain, Prof Sumair Anwar and Prof Samina Asghar as members of the Advanced Studies and Research Board under section 6(1)(iii) of the First Statues.

The body also approved the recommendations of the Selection Board for appointment of new faculty members on various positions. Ms Samina Kausar has been selected for the position of professor of nursing, Dr Tania Ahmad Shakoori as associate professor physiology and cell biology and Dr Saima Gulzar as assistant professor morbid anatomy and histopathology. For the post of lecturer, the names of Dr Mateen Qayyum, Dr Asma Sajjad Khawaja, Dr Hafiz Mudassar Riaz (PT), Dr Hassan Zahid, Dr Rifat Azeem Jarral, Dr Rabia Siddique, Dr Rabbiya Sarwar, Dr Yusra Rashid, Dr Sahar Iqrar and Dr M Hamza were approved.

The syndicate also approved the institution of medals in the name of donors in exercise of its powers under the UHS Ordinance 2002. The Javed Akram Medal will be awarded to the best MBBS graduate in each session; the M Al-Fareed Zafar Medal to first position holder in the subject of Obs & Gynae; the Ayesha Shoukat Medal to first position holder in surgery and allied; the M Hayat Zafar Medal to first position holder in internal medicine (MD); Akhtar Saeed Medal and the Tahira Murtaza Cheema Medal to first position holder MBBS final year.

The Abdul Salam Asghari Begum Medal and the M Moin Medal to be awarded to first position holder in ophthalmology, the A.S. Chughtai Medal to first position holder in pathology, the PSIM Medal to first position holder in medicine and allied, and the Avicenna Gold Medal will be awarded to the first position holder in paediatrics.

The meeting also approved the inspection reports of the Affiliation Committee for the affiliation, extension in affiliation and seat enhancement requests of seven institutes for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The promotion case of Forensic Science Department’s associate prof Dr Allah Rakha on the position of professor on tenure track was also endorsed.

farewell: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Farid Zafar has said that the field of medical is the best platform for serving the people where doctors/nurses can improve their life and the hereafter by serving the suffering humanity. He added that those who wear white overcoats never retire.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony held here at LGH on the retirement of Additional MS Dr Moin Nawaz. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, AMSs, DMSs, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Sonia Ayoub, nursing staff and paramedics were also present on the occasion. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that Dr Moin Nawaz served in the Health Department for 34 years and completed every task given by his seniors with honesty and professional dedication.

He said that administrative doctors should participate in different training courses for enhancing their professional skills and awareness about management issues so that they can get expertise in financial affairs, audit, management and preparation of PC-1. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said that retirement is part of the job but honest employees are always remembered. Even after the retirement of Dr Moin Nawaz, his abilities will be fully utilised. Dr Moin Nawaz thanked for holding the ceremony.