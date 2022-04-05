 
PIA bans crew from fasting during flights

By Our Correspondent
April 05, 2022

LAHORE: The national flag carrier has banned its crew members from fasting during the flight, citing medical complications.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the notification regarding the ban. 

According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave.

Currently, all airlines around the world ban their crew from fasting during Ramazan, except PIA and Emirates. However PIA has now joined the ranks of those banning their crew from fasting during flight operations. PIA Flight Services General Manager Amir Bashir had issued the notification.

Comments

    Abdullah commented 4 hours ago

    This should be investigated; it is absolutely unacceptable in an Islamic country to have this kind of rule. There's an ulterior motive behind this.

      Anonymous commented 3 hours ago

      It's done to avoid accidents. Low blood sugar is a known cause of accidents. Imagine a pilot who is fasting causes an accident resulting in hundreds of deaths

      Soni commented 3 hours ago

      Only airline crew can understand the fasting impact on this job.. Both cockpit and cabin crew when they go dehydrated can cause fatigue and cause confusion which can lead to blunder and jeopardise the safety of hundred lives