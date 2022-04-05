PIA bans crew from fasting during flights

LAHORE: The national flag carrier has banned its crew members from fasting during the flight, citing medical complications.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the notification regarding the ban.

According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave.

Currently, all airlines around the world ban their crew from fasting during Ramazan, except PIA and Emirates. However PIA has now joined the ranks of those banning their crew from fasting during flight operations. PIA Flight Services General Manager Amir Bashir had issued the notification.