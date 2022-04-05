PMLN trying to influence SC: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry alleged that the opposition was trying to influence Supreme Court and PMLN was constantly attacking the SC bench.

He was talking to media outside the Supreme Court. “If Imran Khan calls for protest against opposition, it will be difficult for them to stay in their homes. It is in Pakistan's interest to respect the decision of the Supreme Court,” he emphasised.

He charged that the opposition included 22 people in its party through horse trading and questioned if it was part of the constitution. Opposition had not spared any effort in violating the constitution.

“The people of Pakistan are ready for elections and no political party will ever run away from elections as opposition parties are running away now. Why are opposition parties running away from elections and people,” he questioned.

According to the SC decision, he remarked, “We will move forward, but any bid to influence the Supreme Court, will be resisted.” He contended that they did not disclose the details of the letter to the public, whereas the opposition leaders were invited to attend the Parliamentary Security Committee meeting but they did not turn up.

“We do not want to distribute certificates of treason to anyone in Pakistan. The less we talk about it, the better it is.” Shehbaz Sharif has said that he will not be part of the process of caretaker setup,” Fawad said and added, “We have sent two names for the letter written by the President for the caretaker setup. And, if Shehbaz Sharif does not make any nomination for the caretaker PM, one of them will be finalised. If he does not become part of the consultation, it is his own will.”

Separately, talking to TRT World, he said that under the Constitution of Pakistan, the ruling of the Speaker cannot be challenged in any court and that a technical hearing was being held in the Supreme Court.

The former minister said the president had asked PM Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition for names for the interim government. He said, “We are ready to hold elections and Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan, PTI is a middle class party, majority of people of Pakistan loves him.”

“We are an independent nation and country. Like Turkish President Erdogan, we represent an independent country, whereas an attempt was made to remove Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion in Pakistan,” he maintained.

He emphasised that PM Imran Khan would return to power with a two-third majority while the opposition was running away from the election process due to its unpopularity.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that seeking fresh mandate in case of a political crisis was a normal practice in democratic countries and Prime Minister Imran Khan had done the same. He urged the political parties to focus their attention on upcoming general elections as the masses had already geared up.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the court in corruption cases. In a tweet, he said the bail application of Shehbaz Sharif was in the court but instead of appearing there, he was loitering in Islamabad.

"Had he been a common man, his bail would have been revoked by now," Chaudhry Fawad remarked. "We cannot become a nation unless the law is applied equally to the rich and the poor", he maintained.