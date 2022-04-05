Biometric verification: Excise dept to facilitate expats, senior citizens

LAHORE: The Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has decided to facilitate senior citizens and overseas Pakistanis by giving relaxation from the biometric verification. It has been decided to facilitate senior citizens and overseas Pakistanis for biometric registration and transfer of vehicles. Senior citizens and overseas Pakistanis will be able to register and transfer their vehicle by giving an affidavit in someone's name.

In case of non-verification of biometric verification of senior citizens, they will nominate their next of kin to affix the affidavit of verification in embassies concerned. After verification, the authority will allow them to transfer the vehicles. The new system has been implemented to facilitate them.

Iftari: Youth Affairs Department Punjab and an NGO have decided to arrange a grand Iftari for 300 to 500 people daily at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library from April 6, 2022. This decision was taken during a meeting of NGO Rizq Trust delegation with DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, founder of Rizq Trust Musa Amir and officials Mariam Irfan, Huzaifa Ahmed and Qasim Javed were also present on this occasion. DG Sports Punjab appreciated the noble and righteous measure of Rizq Trust in the sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarik. “Male and female players, officials and ordinary citizens can also participate in the grand Iftari campaign”, he added. Musa Amir lauded great services rendered by Sports Board Punjab for the promotion of sports across the province.

CSS exam: Around 28 LUMS graduates passed the recently held Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations with three alumni securing top positions. According to a press release, Hafiz Ali Naeem Sheikh, a graduate of BSc Management Science (2017) has secured a top position and has been inducted into the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS). Hafiz was joined by Ahsan Fraz Gondal, a graduate of BSc Accounting and Finance (2019), and Haroon Sahu, BSc Economics and Mathematics (2020), who have both secured the second and third positions in the CSS exam 2021, respectively.

Congratulating the alumni on achieving top honours in their Civil Services exams, LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad said, “We are very proud of your hard work that has resulted in

this well-deserved achievement.”