PTI workers besiege hotel where opposition MPAs, PTI dissidents were staying

LAHORE: About one hundred workers of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf besieged a hotel in Lahore on Monday where the parliamentarians from opposition and PTI (dissidents) were staying.

The PTI workers, including women, were raising slogans against the opposition members and the dissidents of their own party, calling them ‘traitors’. They demanded to hold PTI’s dissidents accountable for receiving bribes under a foreign conspiracy to oust the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police reached the site and closed the main road for traffic in an attempt to keep other PTI workers from joining the protestors. Upon hearing the uproar, the members of the opposition parties - mainly from PMLN - assembled in the hotel compound to assess the situation.

Having seeing the MPAs, the protestors tried to scale the hotel boundary wall while some of the enraged workers damaged the gate and plants on the greet belt outside. However, the police prevented them from entering the hotel.

PMLN leader Khwaja Imran Nazir and others sent the women parliamentarians inside the hotel and demanded the police to provide them with foolproof security. He also threatened to call his party workers at the hotel if police failed to disperse the PTI workers.

Later, the police managed to disperse the protesting workers and took the situation under control. The closure of the road caused serious traffic jam on Gulberg main boulevard and adjoining roads, which created problems for the commuters and motorists.