PPP holds multiple events to observe ZA Bhutto’s death anniversary

A number of gatherings were held in the city on Monday to mark the 43rd death anniversary of former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Unlike previous years, the death anniversary of Bhutto was commemorated this year in a simple way due to the holy month of Ramazan. The PPP had earlier announced that it would also not hold its central public gathering in Larkana due to the holy month.

The events held in city featured Quran Khawani, Fateha and Iftar. The PPP District Central chapter held the Bhutto death anniversary programme in Firdous Colony and the PPP District South organised an event on the Kakri Ground Lyari.

The party’s Malir chapter held its event in the Royal Marriage Hall while the District Korangi chapter in the Ladies’ Gym. The District West chapter of the PPP organised its programme at the party office.

The central gathering for the death anniversary of Bhutto was organised at the Peoples Secretariat in Karachi where recitation of Holy Quran and Fateha were held for the party founder.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori and other leaders of the party attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Mehdi eulogised the services of the late Bhutto saying that the first elected prime minister of the country had the credit of giving the first consensus constitution to the country in 1973.

He said the Constitution had empowered the provinces as the components of a strong federation of Pakistan. He added that even the foes of the PPP publicly acknowledged and praised the services of Bhutto for the country.

He said the political philosophy of Bhutto was relevant even in the present day as no one was able to practise politics without studying the role of the PPP founder in the history of Pakistan. The PPP leader said that 43 years had passed but numerous politicians in the country praised and idealised the political services of Bhutto.

APP adds: The spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamaat, senior PPP leader and MNA Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman, and Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboobuz Zaman paid tributes to Bhutto on the occasion of his 43rd death anniversary.Mahboob said that Bhutto was a public leader and by following his footprints PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was serving the people.Leaders like Bhutto were born in decades, he said, adding that Bhutto’s services to the country would always be remembered.