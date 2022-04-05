The News staffer deprived of motorbike

The News staffer Arshad Yousafzai was deprived of his motorbike in the Pak Colony locality of Karachi on Monday. According to Yousafzai, his two-wheeler was parked outside his house in Jauhar Colony on Manghopir Road.

He said he had parked his motorbike on Sunday night as per his daily routine, but he did not find his Honda CG-125 (model 2002; registration No. NHC-6146) outside his house when he stepped out at 4pm on Monday.

He immediately informed the police helpline 15, and filed a complaint with the Pak Colony police station and the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell. Police said they had alerted the force across the city to find the motorbike.