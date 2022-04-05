 
close
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

EU extends ban on mobile roaming fees

By AFP
April 05, 2022

Brussels: The European Union on Monday extended for another 10 years its ban on mobile phone roaming surcharges for people using their European handsets while travelling in the 27-nation bloc. The "roam like at home" scheme is one of the more popular pieces of legislation for EU citizens and residents, allowing them to make calls and texts and use data in other EU countries at the same price as that charged in their domestic plans.

Comments