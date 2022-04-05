Music competition winners announced

Islamabad : After months of anticipation and musical talents pouring in from all over Pakistan, three music geniuses have won the hearts of Pakistan to become the winners of Bajao Pakistan’s online music competition, ‘Nayi Awaaz.’

Third position goes to Danish Butt (winning a cash prize of 2 lakhs), 2nd position is a tie between Sameen Khawaja and Zaira Ali (winning a cash prize of 4 lakhs each), and the winner of the competition is drumroll Noman Al Sheikh (cash prize of 5 lakhs and a song produced by a leading music producer).

Congratulations to all the winners and we wish them the very best of luck for the future. The team behind Bajao.pk, one of Pakistan’s leading music streaming platforms, worked tirelessly to provide a platform for the hidden talent of Pakistan. ‘Nayi Awaaz’, the biggest and one of its kind online singing competition was launched with full hype and vigor on January 26 through Bajao Music’s social media handles including social media and the Bajao Music App. The celebrities on boarded included the most popular names from the music industry: Yashal Shahid, Abdullah Qureshi, Umair Jaswal and Bilal Khan.

Not only was the scale of the competition huge, but also the prizes that were announced for the top 3 positions were amazing. After the competition was declared open, Bajao Music received an overwhelming response with 1000+ entries from aspiring singers from all over Pakistan.

Nayi Awaaz was based on third rounds, providing opportunities to underground singers to showcase their talent and become the next voice of Pakistan. From the 1000+ entries, 125 contestants were shortlisted in Round 1; then 25 winners; and then 10 lucky winners made it through the 2nd round.